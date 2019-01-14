LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross said it was seeing a shortage of blood donations after the holiday season and issued an emergency call for donations.
A statement from the organization said there were fewer than 1,350 fewer blood drives hosting during Christmas and New Year's than what is needed to meet patients' needs.
Currently, the Red Cross said it has a less than three-day supply of most blood types. The Red Cross needs a five-day supply to respond to emergencies and daily hospital needs.
"Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors," Cliff Numark, senior vice president with Red Cross Biomedical Services said. "When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed."
Eligible donors can make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross shared upcoming times and locations for blood drives in the Las Vegas area.
Henderson:
- 1/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Las Vegas Community Blood Drive, 3215 St. Rose Parkway
- 1/19/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Title Boxing Club Henderson, 2581 Anthem Village Dr
- 1/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Henderson - Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road
- 2/2/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way
- 2/4/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Smith's Food and Drug - Valle Verde, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive
- 2/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Realty ONE Group Inc, 2831 St. Rose Pkwy, #100
- 2/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Henderson Christian Academy, 2750 Robindale Rd.
Las Vegas:
- 1/15/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sunbrite Dental, 560 North Nellis Blvd., Ste E8
- 1/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Driggs Title Agency, 7900 West Sahara Ave. Suite 100
- 1/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Silverton Casino and Lodge, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd
- 1/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 West Cheyenne Avenue
- 1/18/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., BJ's Restaurants Inc., 5881 Centennial Center Blvd.
- 1/21/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., StorageOne - Rhodes Ranch, 8777 W Warm Springs Rd
- 1/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nevada State Bank, 750 E Warm Springs Rd.
- 1/24/2019: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Southern Hills Medical Center, 9300 W Sunset Rd
- 1/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., EOS Fitness- Northwest, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
- 1/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Diamond Resorts - Park Run, 10615 W. Park Run Drive
- 1/25/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave
- 1/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Carrington College, 5740 S. Eastern Ave, Ste 140
- 1/29/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wolfgang Puck, 955 Kelly Johnson Dr
- 1/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LVMPD Downtown Area Command, 621 N. 9th Street
- 1/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., A-1 Mechanical & Electric, 5985 Polaris Ave.
- 1/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Realty One Group Inc. - Sunset, 8395 W. Sunset Rd., # 190
- 2/1/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Terrible Herbst - Ann/Rainbow, 5590 N Rainbow Blvd
- 2/5/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 6325 S Rainbow
- 2/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Diamond Resorts - Center Crossing, 10600 West Charleston Boulevard
- 2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Career Technicial Academy, 6705 Vegas Valley Drive
- 2/7/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.
- 2/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD, 3050 E. Flamingo Rd.
- 2/8/2019: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., West Las Vegas Library, 951 West Lake Mead Blvd.
- 2/11/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police - Southeast Area Command, 3675 E. Harmon Avenue
- 2/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friendly Ford Las Vegas, 660 N Decatur Blvd
- 2/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Legacy House at Centennial Hills, 6310 North Durango Drive
- 2/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bill Davis - State Farm Insurance Agency, 3277 E. Warm Springs Rd, Suite 400
- 2/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 S. Torrey Pines Dr
North Las Vegas:
- 1/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Vegas Christian Center, 3465 W Craig Rd, Ste B
- 1/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Goodwill Southern Nevada, 1280 W Cheyenne Ave, Ste 100
- 1/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., City of North Las Vegas, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N
- 2/12/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Skyview YMCA, 3050 E Centennial Pkwy
Mesquite:
- 1/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Road
- 1/17/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd
- 1/30/2019: 9:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., First Baptist Church of Mesquite, 700 Hardy Way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.