LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross says there is a "severe" blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise.
Between June 15 to June 30, the nonprofit is holding 29 blood drive events in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Laughlin and Mesquite, to try to address the shortage.
As COVID-19 restrictions lift and patients feel less inhibited to book medical procedures, the nation's blood inventory has dipped. Type O blood is especially needed, and demand for blood from trauma centers has been growing this year, the American Red Cross said on Tuesday.
"Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions," the organization said.
In addition to trauma needs, hospitals are seeing more patients who deferred care earlier in the pandemic, and now have diseases that have progressed and require blood transfusions, the nonprofit said. As a result, some hospitals apparently have had to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
"Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors," the nonprofit said.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. CLICK HERE to make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-733-2767.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate; however, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility, the organization said.
Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.
