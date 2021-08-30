LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Multiple people with connections to Las Vegas are now on their way home from Afghanistan.
As FOX5 reported Wednesday, the night before that deadly attack at the Kabul airport, several people with family ties to Las Vegas got out of the country escaping on a flight to Kuwait.
Monday, they arrived in the United States flown to Washington Dulles International Airport and now are at Ft. Lee in Virginia. Within the next few days, they should be in Las Vegas and a group is now preparing for their arrival.
“I understand that we all have family left back there and we are doing anything we can to facilitate anything we can for them,” a man who asked to only be referred to as HK told a group of former interpreters for US Special Forces Monday afternoon outside the office of a new nonprofit in Las Vegas called Freedom Support Alliance.
Their mission will be to continue to get people out of the country from behind the scenes and then resettled in America.
“You are going to get a lot of people coming in that English is not going to be their first language ... So we've got the resources to help them and that is what we are going to continue to do,” shared Robert Pagel, an Army Special Forces veteran and Green Beret who served a number of tours in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2014 including missions with HK.
Pagel said like many veterans, he is emotionally invested in the fate of the Afghan people.
“War or not, we've got to get our brothers and sisters out,” Pagel said. He helped HK and others with logistics arranging flights for people out of Kabul.
Pagel said he decided to enlist many years ago because he believed and continues to believe our country is the greatest in the world and hopes the refugees will be welcomed to start new lives here.
(1) comment
The end of the Afghan war, says our illustrious leaders. The have left behind a catastrophe that should make heads in Washington roll, beginning with the Corpse in the White House.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.