LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- America First Credit Union said it would provide more than 1,800 pairs of shoes to underprivileged students in southern Nevada and Utah.
According to the company, representatives from AFCU would visits two schools in Las Vegas, starting Dec. 7, to distribute pairs of shoes to children.
Shoes will be distributed to 24 schools and agencies in southern Nevada and Utah, AFCU said. The donations were part of the Warm the Soles of Kids project and the Greater Good Program.
