LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amber Unicorn Books, a beloved used book store in the west valley for nearly 40 years, has closed for good.
Myrna Donato opened the store on South Decatur Boulevard with her late husband, Lou Donato, and it served as the area's largest independent used bookstore.
The shop suffered a blow three years back with the closing of its neighbor, Trader Joe's, which provided enough foot traffic to account for a third of their sales. Lou passed away not too long after that.
Amber Unicorn was put up for sale in January, but no buyers came through. Losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic led further to Donato's decision to close the shop.
"Sometimes we have to close one thing for another door to open, and I feel that’s whats happening here," Myrna said. "I hope it continues in the hearts of people who have the books, and each time they pick them up they’ll remember the store."
