LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing endangered girl in California.
Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Alora Benitez, a 15-year-old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Facebook page. Benitez was last seen in a white 2013 BMW 4-door sedan, Nevada license plate MARIMAR, with her mother and a man. Their direction of travel was unknown.
Benitez is described as 5'02", 100 lbs, Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.
Benitez' mother and the man are suspects in the murder of a male found dead in the front seat of a white Audi that was parked behind 400 Block of East Carson Plaza Drive in Carson, California, on April 16, the post said. They are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the Benitez, the suspects or the vehicle, do not take independent action. Call 9-1-1 and alert local police or sheriff's officials.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lawler or Detective Blagg at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app or at lacrimestoppers.org.
