LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.
According to the alert, Alaina Duey, 4, went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and believed to be in danger. Authorities said Duey was thought to have been abducted by 41-year-old Elizabeth Rose Crofts.
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office took a report for a missing child.
According to deputies, Natalia Duey, the mother to Alaina Duey said Aliana's grandmother Elizabeth Rose Crofts picked up her granddaughter around 10:30 a.m. and was planning to take Alaina to school.
Alaina's mother was notified that her daughter was not at school and later found out that her mother had checked out of a local motel.
Alaina is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 45 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and grey boots.
Ms. Crofts was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes.
Ms. Crofts was driving a 2004 four door Pontiac Grand Prix and likely traveling from Idaho to Arizona.
If you see Alaina Duey, or Elizabeth Crofts please contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.