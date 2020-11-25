LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in Northern Nevada for two children reported missing out of Sparks.
According to the Amber Alert, Liam Medina, 3, and Ariana Medina, 6, are believed to be with their father, Angel Medina.
The notice says that the children were believed to be in a white semi-truck with an Acevedo Trucking Logo from Stockton, California, with an unknown license plate.
#Sparks #Nevada #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/GWNL5mzxuk— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) November 25, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Storey County Sheriff's Office: 775-847-0950.
For more information on the alert, visit: missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30597/12357/screen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.