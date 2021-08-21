UPDATE (AUG. 21) -- The Amber Alert issued for two Utah boys and their father was canceled on Saturday.
According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Derek Rowley was taken into custody in Elko, Nevada, about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The agency said they received hundreds of tips on the location of the two boys, Manson and Arson Mangum Rowley.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, authorities said.
"After being placed into custody, Derek provided Elko County deputies the location of the two missing boys," the agency said in a media release. "Elko County deputies went to the location given to them by Derek and were able to locate the two missing boys and their mother."
The boys were safe and healthy, CCSO said. They say they are still investigating the whereabouts of the boys for the past three days.
See FOX5's original report below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert has been issued by the Carbon County Sheriff's office in Utah.
According to authorities, Derek Michael Rowley is believed to be traveling with an 8-year-old boy, Manson Rowley, and 6-year-old Arson Mangum.
Manson is described as being 3'11", 50 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Arson is described as being 3'5", 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Both children were reportedly last seen wearing pajamas.
In a Facebook post, the Carbon County Sheriff's office said that Derek Rowley is the father of Manson, and is the respondent on a protective order out of the state of Washington. He is not allowed contact with Mason, authorities said.
Authorities note that Derek Rowley has ties to Washington State and Oregon. They advise that he has made threats to harm himself and the children to family members.
The suspect is believed to be traveling in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C6678OT. The vehicle has a flatbed and is hauling a white 5th wheel camp trailer plate of Washington, according to Missing Kids.
According to the Amber Alert, the suspect is possibly traveling from Utah to Washington.
