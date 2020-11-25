LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in Northern Nevada for two children reported missing out of Sparks.
According to the Amber Alert, Liam Medina, 3, and Ariana Medina, 6, are believed to be with their father, Angel Medina.
The notice said that the children were believed to be in a white semi-truck with an Acevedo Trucking Logo from Stockton, California, with an unknown license plate.
Authorities announced at about 9:26 a.m. that the Amber Alert had been canceled as the children were located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.