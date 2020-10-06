LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert was issued in the West on Tuesday for a missing 6-year-old girl from Park City, Utah.

At 3:34 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared on Twitter that Chanzi Delgado had been located in Taylorsville. Her father was taken into custody, authorities said.

Officials say the vehicle involved is a black 2007 GMC Yukon with after-market chrome rims. The Utah license plate is #8G4PP. 

The suspect is Mark Delgado. Details of his description, as well as photos of the two, were not available Monday afternoon. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol said he is driving from Utah to Los Angeles. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (435) 615-3601 or 9-1-1. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.