LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert was issued in the West on Tuesday for a missing 6-year-old girl from Park City, Utah.
At 3:34 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared on Twitter that Chanzi Delgado had been located in Taylorsville. Her father was taken into custody, authorities said.
NEW - Chanzi has been located in Taylorsville and the father is in custody. More details to follow. https://t.co/VzR7p4QLik— Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) October 6, 2020
Officials say the vehicle involved is a black 2007 GMC Yukon with after-market chrome rims. The Utah license plate is #8G4PP.
The suspect is Mark Delgado. Details of his description, as well as photos of the two, were not available Monday afternoon.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said he is driving from Utah to Los Angeles.
#AmberAlert Chanzi Delgado (6 yrs)Last seen 10/6 in Park City, Utah. Vehicle: 07 black GMC Yukon, UT Plate #8G4PP. Suspect: Mark Delgado. Chanzi last seen wearing gray sweats/pajamas w/ purple Lilo & Stitch. Brown hair & eyes. Driving from UT to Los Angeles. #Dial911 #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 6, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call (435) 615-3601 or 9-1-1.
