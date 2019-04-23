NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon announced on Tuesday it intends to hire 1,300 full-time positions ahead of the opening of its fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.
The 850,000-square-foot center near Ann Road and Sloan Lane is expected to open by then end of 2019.
In a release, Amazon said employees at the facility will pick, pack and ship small items, working alongside Amazon robotics to fulfill orders.
The company said it offers a $15 minimum wage and full-time benefits, including "comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand field, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon."
Applicants must be 18 and can apply here.
