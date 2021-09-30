LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon has opened a new delivery station in North Las Vegas.
The company opened a fulfillment center in North Las Vegas and a cross-dock facility in Henderson in 2020. In December, Amazon announced the launch of eight facilities in Nevada including two new delivery centers in Henderson and Las Vegas.
The new delivery station is located at 650 E Owens Avenue just north of the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction and across the street from Woodlawn Cemetery. The facility includes a mural by local artist Jerry Misko titled "Auroa."
"It’s the largest mural I’ve created at approximately 5,000 square feet and took more than 400 hours to complete. I’m really humbled that Amazon and the City of North Las Vegas chose me to be a part of this project and I’m proud to have been a small part in beautifying our city,” Misko said in a statement provided by Amazon.
This delivery station is Amazon’s 13th operations site in Nevada with additional locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno.
"Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles, and delivered to customers," said a statement from Amazon.
