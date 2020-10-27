LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More seasonal job opportunities are coming to Nevada.
Amazon announced that it would hire 100,000 new seasonal workers nationwide ahead of the holiday season, with 1,000 positions available in Nevada.
Seasonal positions are available in stowing, picking, packing shipping and delivering customer orders, and some position include safety ambassadors, HR or IT representatives and robotics operation, Amazon said.
Amazon said all new hires will be fully trained, with facilities following strict COVID-19 health protocols. Many locations also include bonus holiday incentives, according to the company.
The seasonal hiring news comes after Amazon announced 35,000 employees were promoted ahead of the holiday season.
Interested candidates can apply online at amazon.com/apply.
