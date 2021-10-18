LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands of Nevadans can help Amazon stuff stockings and deck the halls this holiday season.
The online retail giant is looking to hire 150,000 seasonal workers country-wide, with 5,000 here in the Silver State. This comes after 2,500 full and part-time positions were announced in September.
Amazon says average pay starts at $18 per hour. Signing bonuses could include up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour for some shifts, the company said in a news release.
Amazon opened a new delivery station in North Las Vegas last month. There are also locations in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno.
How to apply: www.amazon.com/apply
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.