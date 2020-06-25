LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring for more than 1,000 full-time positions in Henderson.
According to a news release, Amazon is hiring to fill the positions ahead of the launch of its 600,000-square-foot facility in Henderson.
The company's cross-dock buildings support customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory, largely from medium sizes businesses, and redistributing products to fulfillment centers across Amazon's operations network, the release said.
In addition to a minimum $15 per hour wage, Amazon says it offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50-percent match starting on day one. Amazon says it also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their families.
Amazon’s Henderson facility follows all health and safety protocols including social distancing guidelines, the news release said. Across operations, Amazon notes that it is investing more than $800 million dollars in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations, and onsite testing, among other measures.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Candidates can learn more about the virtual hiring process and apply online at www.amazon.com/vegasjobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.