LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- These days, consumers can order almost anything at the touch of a button from the comfort of their homes.
Now, health-conscious shoppers can add fresh groceries to the endless list of online offerings. Amazon launched its Whole Foods Market delivery service in the Las Vegas-area this past week.
“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in ten new cities,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”
The delivery service is offered through Prime Now, a program exclusively for Prime members of the online retail website.
Users would need to download the free Prime Now app to access the delivery service.
Prime members can shop for thousands of items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, and other everyday items, a release said.
Customers can also find out if delivery is available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”
The Whole Foods Market delivery service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
