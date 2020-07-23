LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon last week celebrated the opening of its new 600,000-square-foot facility in Henderson.
According to a news release, the cross-dock facility supports customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory and redistributing products to fulfillment centers across the company's operations network.
“Amazon is incredibly proud to open our first cross-dock facility in the state, providing a safe, inclusive and innovative work environment that offers associates competitive pay and benefits starting on day one,” said Eduardo Escalante, general manager for Amazon’s Henderson facility. “Our team is an integral part of Amazon’s fulfillment network, helping to bring the products of small- and-medium sized businesses closer to our customers throughout the Southwest and beyond.”
After a kickoff celebration on July 12, Amazon said associates unloaded the first truckload of products and marked receipt of the building's first item: an AMD Ryzen computer processor.
The facility will continue to ramp up to full operations over the next several weeks and will have more than 1,000 full-time employees by the 2020 holiday shopping season, Amazon said in the release.
The company says it now employs more than 7,500 full-time employees throughout the state of Nevada.
Positions are still available at the Henderson facility and open on a rolling basis. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Visit amazon.com/vegasjobs for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.