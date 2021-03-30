LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing full contact sports to continue competitive play, amateur hockey league organizers met to discuss preparations ahead of the new season.
“There is a lot of planning going into next season, talking about what we anticipate will be different next year,” said Scott Allegrini, general manager at Las Vegas Ice Center.
Allegrini said he welcomes the governor’s new directive, but the meeting with coaches and other team staff yielded more questions than answers.
“Is there still going to be some hesitancy from families to not want to travel? Are we going to stay away from fly away travel? Are you going to need a vaccine to travel? There are just so many elements we just don’t know where it’s going to go,” said Allegrini.
Las Vegas Storm center Jonathan Delaney, 17, said for the past year, he and his teammates have had to travel out of state to compete.
“There is restriction on how you get inside, or you might have to get dressed outside and stuff like that,” said Delaney.
The new directive requires coaches, referees and other team staff to be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to participate.
Players are being encouraged to get tested but are not required to.
“I am pretty excited,” said Delaney. “I’m just glad to be playing hockey normally again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.