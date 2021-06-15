LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Terrell Rhodes, the man accused in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, drew a map for police to the child's body, court records show.
According to evidence submitted to the grand jury, Rhodes showed police where Nicholson's body was hidden on the Siegel Suites property near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.
Authorities allege Rhodes killed his girlfriend's toddler son while she was out of town visiting her mother. He reportedly beat the boy when he wet himself before hiding his body, an arrest report said.
Nicholson was reported missing after Rhodes reportedly told his mother Tayler Nicholson that an unknown person took the boy, posing as the boy's aunt. Amari's body was found a week later.
During a police interview, Rhodes is seen on surveillance footage grabbing a detective's gun and resisting multiple public officers. During the altercation, he screamed, "Let me out of here! I can't go back!" Following the physical dispute, Rhodes was handed additional charges.
Rhodes' pleaded not guilty on June 3. His next court date is June 25.
