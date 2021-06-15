MAP TO AMARI NICHOLSON'S BODY

Terrell Rhodes drew a map to the location of Amari Nicholson's body, the 2-year-old whose body was found in May 2021.

 (Grand Jury Evidence via LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Terrell Rhodes, the man accused in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, drew a map for police to the child's body, court records show.

According to evidence submitted to the grand jury, Rhodes showed police where Nicholson's body was hidden on the Siegel Suites property near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue. 

Terrell Rhodes

Terrell Rhodes

Authorities allege Rhodes killed his girlfriend's toddler son while she was out of town visiting her mother. He reportedly beat the boy when he wet himself before hiding his body, an arrest report said.

Nicholson was reported missing after Rhodes reportedly told his mother Tayler Nicholson that an unknown person took the boy, posing as the boy's aunt. Amari's body was found a week later.

During a police interview, Rhodes is seen on surveillance footage grabbing a detective's gun and resisting multiple public officers. During the altercation, he screamed, "Let me out of here! I can't go back!" Following the physical dispute, Rhodes was handed additional charges.

Rhodes' pleaded not guilty on June 3. His next court date is June 25. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.