LAS VEGAS -- Metro Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that happened after an argument about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard.
A man who sustained a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, police said. The man who did the shooting was in custody.
Police at the scene were trying to determine if the circumstances might have been a robbery or self-defense.
