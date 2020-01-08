LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a woman killed in the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments last month in downtown Las Vegas has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, the owner and operator of the Alpine Motel Apartments, and its managing member member Adolfo Orozco.
The sister-in-law of Tracy Ann Cihal, a 57-year-old widow who died while trying to escape the Dec. 21 fire, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in Clark County District Court for negligence and wrongful conduct that led to Mrs. Cihal's horrific death, according to a news release.
Joint Statement from Co-counsel, Ben Wilson of Morgan & Morgan and Rahul Ravipudi of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP:
"The injuries and death of our client and the other victims of this fire are inexcusable -- and we believe, preventable. The owners and managers of the Alpine – and other properties around Las Vegas – appear to have been far more concerned about taking money from their tenants than they were about their safety. It is inconceivable that residents of the Alpine were forced to endure the conditions of this complex. As alleged in our complaint, the most basic, minimum standards of living and habitability were denied to our client and other victims of this tragedy. We will work to hold these defendants accountable for their pure indifference to human life and safety."
Cihal was one of six people killed in the fire, which officials have said was the deadliest fire in the city's history.
Tenants who escaped the deadly apartment fire complained there were no working fire alarms, no heat and even no lights in the hallways.
"I don't think there is anything more disturbing than to pull up on a three story building and seeing multiple people hanging out a window," Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski has said.
Investigators cited the property for 16 fire code violations.
Records showed the building had a long history of code violations. Between 2016 and 2019, the Department of Planning and Code Enforcement investigated the Alpine Motel Apartments at least a dozen times.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
