LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter by the Clark County District Attorney's office in the deadly Alpine Motel apartments fire.
In a release sent Thursday, Alpine Motel owner Adolfo Orozco-Garcia and his associated Malinda Mier were each charged with six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, charges carrying between one to six years in prison time per count. Arrest warrants have been issued for both parties.
The fire killed six people on Dec. 21, 2019. Mier claimed partial ownership of the property. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson cited "intentional neglect" and "disregard for the safety of tenants" in the filing.
"If these defendants had responsibly maintained the property, these six victims would be alive today” Wolfson said in a statement. "Their intentional disregard for the proper maintenance of fire alarms, fire exits and the heating system for the units directly contributed to the tragedy we saw on December 21, 2019. They had a responsibility to provide a safe environment for these people, and they failed to do that."
Some of the violations outlined include: inoperable exit and fire escapes, fire alarms and heating systems. Because of these faulty appliances, tenants were forced to use their stoves for central heating, Wolfson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.