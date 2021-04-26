LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium is getting ready for the next football season, including hiring its game day staff.
Stadium officials announced it would start virtual recruitment Monday at allegiant-stadium-careers.com to fill up to 2,200 new, part-time game day positions. The positions will be for the Raiders' 2021 season.
“We are excited to recruit a diverse and winning team to help make the experience at Allegiant Stadium the best it can be,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “These additional jobs will help support economic growth in our local community, while providing exciting and unique job opportunities for individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds.”
Jobs include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial and other departments.
There are nine home games for the Raiders' 2021 season. Officials said they would work closely with those who received job offers last season to fill some of the jobs available.
Those who apply will receive a confirmation email when applications are submitted. Based on position, recruiters will then contact applicants to arrange interviews or discuss next steps. Applicants should be available to work all Raiders home games along with various entertainment or sporting events, including UNLV Football games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.