LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Team officials announced the new name of the Raiders' Las Vegas Stadium at a topping out ceremony Monday morning.
Raiders president Marc Badain made the surprise announcement to the crowd outside the under-construction stadium that the new name would be Allegiant Stadium.
It was widely rumored that Allegiant penned a deal with the team for stadium naming rights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
