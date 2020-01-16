LAS VEGAS -- The president of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium’s chief operating officer provided the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board with the latest information on the construction progress Thursday afternoon.
Concerns over the stadium’s completion date arose after a delay in installing the roof.
Officials said during the roof's installation process, the roof’s cable grid and several bolts broke.
The bolts were replaced and tests were done on the others to ensure safety.
Despite laboratory results which concluded the bolts were not defective, all of the bolts were replaced out of an abundance of caution.
“After this exhaustive time consuming process that work on the cable net resumed last week,” said Allegiant Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb.
Raiders president Marc Badain addressed concerns over parking, saying there will be a total of 3,000 on site parking spots and 12,000 offsite.
“We’re having active conversation with all the property owners west of the stadium there is still a few thousand spots up for grabs. There’s a lot of interest there is a lot of desire and so there is a lot of ability to capture spirits,” said Badain.
In addition, personal seat licenses are officially sold out.
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board had minimal feedback or questions for stadium officials after hearing the stadium would be finished on time.
“Mortenson has never failed to complete a sports facility on time. Allegiant stadium will not be there first failure because Allegiant stadium will be completed on time,” said Webb.
