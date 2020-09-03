LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will make history as the first American professional sports venue to open as a cashless venue.
"As part of our ongoing dedication to provide our fans and patrons with a world-class sports and live entertainment experience, and in response to feedback from our most loyal customers, cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any stadium-controlled parking location or within Allegiant Stadium," the Raiders said in a statement Thursday.
The team said cashless transactions are expected to significantly increase the speed of service, meaning shorter lines, getting fans back to their seats faster. The Raiders added that a survey of their PSL Holders showed that its fans "a huge majority" prefer cashless payment options.
In the statement, the Raiders said fans can pay for items using debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
For fans who only bring cash to the stadium, the venue will have several cash-to-card kiosks positioned throughout the stadium where fans can exchange cash for a pre-paid card that can be used both inside and outside the stadium, according to the release.
The team said that the decision to open as a cashless venue is also in line with recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control, and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both his Medical Advisory Team and emergency directive urged businesses to adopt contactless payment systems.
Cashless transactions, the team noted, promote the overall health, security, and public safety of their fans and PSL Holders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.