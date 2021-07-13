LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said heat and inexperience were the main culprits for transportation issues at the Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium this past weekend.
The stadium, which is located in Naft's ward, hosted the country music star on Saturday for its second concert; however, this was the first time the venue dealt with more than 68,000 people in attendance, Naft said.
"Because this was the first time, there was no doubt a lot of kinks would need to be worked out," Naft said. "This isn't going to be a one-time fix. This is going to be a process, an evolution over a long period of time, perhaps over the year, over the full season that we learn lessons, recalculate and get better next time."
Naft said he and law enforcement, first responders, the stadium and all partnering agencies have met to identify lessons that need to be learned, namely with regard to parking, logistics and emergency services.
The commissioner said there needs to be a better plan in place for excessive heat. Many staff who were designated to direct traffic were unable to function and even had to seek medical treatment as temperatures climbed to 117 degrees on Saturday.
"That impacted everything from the devices that the folks use to scan people in -- those were overheating, burning their hands in some cases -- to the mere fact that some of our logistics folks were put out of commission, because it was so hot,” Naft said.
Water stations, more transportation options, and shuttles for those with accessibility challenges also are up for consideration, he said. Staff training could also be beneficial, he added.
"Because this was the first time, I think you had a lot of inexperienced staff members at operation level who were helping navigate. Those people will probably will benefit from more training, more events. You had a lot of rideshare drivers and taxi driver who didn’t necessarily know ... those people are on the frontlines of helping us navigating the system," Naft said.
The next large event at Allegiant Stadium is the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final scheduled for Aug. 1, 2021. The event is sold out, according to the venue's website.
