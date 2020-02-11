LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need an excuse to take a weekend getaway? Allegiant has announced three new nonstop routes to Las Vegas' McCarran airport.
To celebrate the new routes, the Las Vegas-based airline is offering one-way fares as low as $43, according to a news release.
The new seasonal routes to McCarran International Airport (LAS)include:
- San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3.
- Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA)– beginning June 4.
- Tucson, Arizona via Tucson International Airport (TUS) – beginning June 5.
The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly, and the San Diego route will operate six times weekly, Allegiant said.
"We are thrilled to expand service in our hometown and the addition of these new routes fully displays the popularity of Las Vegas as a destination in our network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “The new routes also provide locals with three great options for a quick summer getaway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.