LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just in time for 2021 season, the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Airlines revealed a brand new aircraft.
The two organizations revealed the Raiders livery airplane Wednesday at McCarran International Airport.
“As die-hard fans know, ‘The Autumn Wind is a Raider,’” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “As football season rolls in this fall, we’re thrilled to have ‘The Autumn Wind’ bring this stunning aircraft to Las Vegas for all fans to enjoy."
The aircraft incorporates signature elements from Allegiant planes, but is painted in the silver and black of the Raiders. Officials said it represents the strong partnership between the two organizations.
Team president Dan Ventrelle said the plane will serve several purposes, including carrying fans to games at Allegiant Stadium.
"It's really about a lot more than just the building, or the plane. It's really about how can we make the lives of people in southern Nevada better. And how can we work together to do that," said Ventrelle.
Just last week, Allegiant announced exclusive fan travel packages. The deal will include airfare, hotel stay and tickets to Raiders home games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.