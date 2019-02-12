LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Air announced on Tuesday it would offer nonstop flights between McCarran International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, with fares starting as low as $39.
The new flights are scheduled to operate twice-weekly and travelers must purchase their tickets between Feb. 13 and Aug. 13 to receive the low fare, Allegiant said in a statement.
“We’re very excited to connect these two cities for the first time in Allegiant history,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said. “We’re sure area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy these two dynamite destinations this summer.”
Flight delays, times and lowest air fares can be found on Allegiant's website.
