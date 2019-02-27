LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County isn't a Nevada county where prostitution is legal, but there is a misconception - some visitors think prostitution is legal in Las Vegas.
Rebekah Charleston, who claims to have been sex trafficked in Las Vegas, filed a lawsuit on Monday to ban legal brothels.
"It's gender-based violence at its finest; the power and control that men think women can be bought and sold and I'm just not willing to standby as someone who was bought and sold," she said over the phone.
Joy Hoover founded the group The Cupcake Girls. She said if there was less stigma around sex work, there would be less sex trafficking.
"The stigma around it can cause people to go underground and not be seen, even just as normal human beings that are working people in our society."
For the last eight years, Hoover and her team have connected with thousands of workers in the adult industry through a sweet treat.
"Hey, let me brighten your day here's a cupcake," is what she says to sex workers. That's just the opening line.
"We provide holistic resources and confidential support to people working in the adult industry and after care to folks that have been sex trafficked."
Some of those resources include access to dental, medical, legal, financial and mental health services.
Hoover said she works with some people who feel empowered when they walk into work at a strip clubs or a brothel and others who are trafficking victims.
"Because its stigmatized and because it's pushed underground more, it gives folks who maybe don't have the best intentions to pray off folks in the industry and to mistreat them," she said.
Rebekah Charleston said she's one of those women who was mistreated.
“Because Nevada does have legal prostitution people confuse that to think it means the entire state. I know that from being trafficked in the city of Las Vegas," Charleston said. She claims to have been forced into sex work for 10 years.
“It was a form of punishment by my trafficker to send us to the legal brothels and I know firsthand the human rights abuses that take place inside the brothels," she said.
The lawsuit states she about four to eight weeks in 2004 or 2005, her two pimps sent her to work at the Love Ranch and Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothels in Northern Nevada.
That's why she said she's suing the state.
“Each human being has value and dignity and worth and no one should have to lay on their backs and open their legs for a stranger just to pay rent," Charleston said.
Some lawmakers, like Rep. Joseph Hardy agree.
"The argument that if it weren't for the bordellos we'd have more prostitution, I think its just the opposite. I think they bring more, they invite more and they bring some legitimacy to the process," Hardy said.
The Cupcake Girls said if the law doesn't change, the process sparked a much-needed conversation.
"We want to discuss it. We want to discuss that there are human lives at stake that are in need of respect, of resources," Hoover said.
The lawsuit states Hoover is represented by Reno-based Jason Guinasso.
Charleston said she also wants the state to set up a $2 million fund to help women leave the sex industry.
