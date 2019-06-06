LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An alleged sex assault victim filed a lawsuit against Clark County School District and the family of her alleged rapist after she claims the teen was continuously allowed to attend school despite a long history of sexual misconduct.
Maysen Melton, 17, was accused of raping multiple girls at Shadow Ridge High School and Palo Verde High School.
The lawsuit, filed May 31 by an anonymous woman identified as "Jane Doe," accuses Melton of raping her March 7, 2017.
The lawsuit states that Melton's parents, Justin and Stephanie Melton, should have known Maysen’s “propensity toward sexual deviancy…and of his history to commit such sexual deviance within the school district.”
The lawsuit stated Melton was first disciplined for sexual acts in Feb. 2011, when he was approximately 9 years old and attended Bracken Elementary.
Melton was disciplined at three different middle schools for sexual deviancy, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said the parents and CCSD knew of this history and continued to allow Melton to attend public school “with complete disregard of the safety of the other students.”
Doe claims the stress from the incident and CCSD questioning her caused her to be sick “with extreme nausea and vomiting.”
The alleged victim sought the following in the lawsuit:
- For a sum in excess of $15k for medical expenses, past and future;
- For a sum in excess of $15k for pain, suffering, mental distress;
- For a sum in excess of $15k for assault and battery;
- For a sum in excess of $15k for punitive damages;
- For reasonable attorney’s fees plus costs of suit.
