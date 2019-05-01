LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping and murder in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Jose Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, 25, Miguel Torres-Escobar, 21, and David Arturo Perez-Manchame, 20.
Reyes-Castillo and Torres-Escobar are citizens of El Salvador and Perez-Manchame is a citizen of Honduras. All of the defendants are illegally in the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to the indictment, MS-13 is a street gang that operates throughout the United States, including in Las Vegas, Nevada, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The indictment alleges that the three men kidnapped and murdered Arquimidez Sandoval-Martinez on Jan. 21, 2018.
Reyes-Castillo, Perez-Manchame and Torres-Escobar are in federal custody. All three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on May 21, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Reyes-Castillo also has pending federal charges in California.
