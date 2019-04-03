LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District Attorney’s office could be going after an illegal nude resort posing as a church.
On Tuesday, the county commission gave the D.A.’s office the greenlight to take action against the property owners of what was once called Zen Temple.
The property is also known as Sea Mountain Inn or One Love Temple.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom represents the area and said neighbors have been complaining about the property. Being registered as a church, the property is also in violation of several codes.
"Metro got involved, they did an undercover sting so we've been working at this for several months," said Segerblom.
What police uncovered lined up with what the property advertised on their website and social media pages – nude pools, music, drinks and places to stay overnight.
"I'm flabbergasted. Something that close to us you know, doing all that stuff that you mentioned…it's unbelievable," said Richard Cutler who lives just down the street. “We don’t need that in this neighborhood at all.”
FOX5 reached out to the property owner who didn’t respond. FOX5 also tried to speak someone at the property itself, but there was no response to our reporter ringing their intercom bell.
"I would say within 30 days we would at least have something from a judge saying we need to shut this thing down if they haven't already,” said Segerblom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.