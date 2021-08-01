LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All national parks, including several a short drive from Las Vegas, will be free to enter on Wednesday, Aug. 4, to celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
The act provides funding for maintenance of critical infrastructure in national parks and other public lands.
Nevada is home to one national park, Great Basin, but Las Vegas is a daytrip away from Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion, Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef.
Parks will also be free on Wednesday, Aug. 25 (National Park Service's 105th birthday), Saturday, Sept. 25 (National Public Lands Day) and Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
