LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All lanes of the Interstate 15 southbound are blocked at St. Rose Parkway due to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to RTC.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, this is an injury crash involving a semi truck hauling gravel.
All southbound lanes are closed, NHP said. Traffic is exiting St. Rose Parkway and using the I-15 southbound on ramp to go around the blockage.
#trafficalert ⚠️ I-15SB at St Rose, injury crash involving a semi truck hauling gravel. All SB lanes are closed, traffic is exiting St Rose and using the 15 SB on ramp to go around blockage. Expect delays in the area for an extended period of time. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/NRJldO1uhx— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.