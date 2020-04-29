LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All lanes of the Interstate 15 southbound are blocked at St. Rose Parkway due to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to RTC.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, this is an injury crash involving a semi truck hauling gravel.

All southbound lanes are closed, NHP said. Traffic is exiting St. Rose Parkway and using the I-15 southbound on ramp to go around the blockage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

