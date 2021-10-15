LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in the southeast valley.
All lanes are closed in both directions at Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an injury crash at that location around 5:20 p.m. No other details were immediately provided.
According to police, preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian appeared to be jaywalking when they were hit by a car.
The Regional Transportation Commission advised drivers to use other routes.
#FASTALERT 5:51 PM, Oct 15 2021Crash Warm Springs Rd between Eastern and Spencer.All lanes blocked, both directions. Use other routes.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 16, 2021
Police said there is no estimate at this time for when roads will reopen. In addition to vehicles, RTC and pedestrians are not permitted to access the intersection while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
