LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino announced Wednesday that starting Jan. 3, 2022, the property will implement a non-smoking policy for all hotel rooms and suites.
“We’re very excited to announce our new policy as it was very important for us to align with what Downtown Grand is known for – an elevated hotel experience,” said John Culetsu, Vice President & Managing Director of Downtown Grand. “Providing our guests with not only great rooms, restaurants and gaming but also a more comfortable stay is one of our top priorities.”
They definitely don't care about COVID. Anti-vax pit bosses spewing their ignorant ideals. "New hires" that have never even been asked if they are vaccinated. Employees with COVID showing up to work (no testing). This place is a case study in terrible management.
