LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Storm Area 51 Basecamp, Alienstock and the Area 51 Celebration. Are all these alien-themed events the same thing?
Not really, but all they all got started after a Facebook event went viral during the summer.
What initially started as a joke on Facebook quickly grew into a Internet phenomenon. More than one million people had signed up for the event called, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us."
The event was created on June 27, with the event supposedly taking place on Sept. 20.
While the Facebook event was eventually removed by the website, the momentum on the search for extraterrestrial life continued, spawning different events across the Silver State that are scheduled to happen during the weekend of the Facebook event.
AREA 51 CELEBRATION
For those not wanting to make the drive to the central Nevada area, an alien-themed festival will be taking place in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.
At the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, located on 200 South 3rd Street, guests can sit back, have a drink and talk all things alien (rather than storming a government base). The Area 51 Celebration will be held on Sept. 19, and doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Guests must 21-years-old or older. The event is free.
Matty Roberts, creator of the Facebook event, partnered with the Events Center after pulling out of the Alienstock Festival in Rachel, Nevada. He said the event was canceled, but the owner of the Little A'Le'Inn, Connie West, initially said the event was going on as scheduled.
ALIENSTOCK FESTIVAL
On Sept. 12, Roberts issued a cease-and-desist letter to West and the organizers of Alienstock, that said the festival was "in absolutely no shape to proceed" and cited inadequate planning for the thousands of people who were expected to show up.
The letter also stated that West had failed to provide "any plan for security, medical services, and adequate insurance."
West said the festival was to take place from Sept. 19-21 on a much smaller scale after Roberts pulled the plug. However, as of Sept. 16, the website for Alienstock redirects a user to the Area 51 Celebration happening in downtown Las Vegas.
The website also included Roberts' statement on the Alienstock cancellation:
We are officially disconnecting from the Little A'LE'INN, Rachel NV, and AlienStock's affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently.
AlienStock will be moving to a safe, clean secure area in Downtown Las Vegas as an alternative.
We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.
AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people. It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news... it’s BIG!
Guests who bought tickets for the Alienstock Festival are able to receive a refund by calling the Little A'Le'Inn.
STORM AREA 51 BASECAMP
The third alien-themed event taking place in Nevada, called "Storm Area 51 Basecamp," is happening in Hiko, a town of 110 people located about 116 miles north of Las Vegas.
George Harris with the Alien Research Center said the event is still going "full steam ahead" for Sept. 20 and 21. According to Harris, the Basecamp will feature a vendor village that includes 40 vendors, nine to 10 food trucks, including an Arby's food truck.
"Alienburgers" will also be served during the event, that will be partially made with "sliced, processed alien meat" (also known as SPAM).
For the Basecamp event in Hiko, Harris said the event is emphasizing on safety, and that there will be bathrooms, water and a medical crew on hand for the event. He has also spoken to the Lincoln County Sheriff, Kerry Lee, every day working on safety and emergency plans.
"We just want everybody to be safe," he said.
The Basecamp event is expecting anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 guests, according to Harris.
LINCOLN COUNTY LEGAL ACTION
The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office said it may pursue possible legal action against Facebook and the original creators of the "Storm Area 51" event after the county was left with a hefty bill.
According to Lincoln County D.A. Dylan Frehner, the office will seek any possible action against Matty Roberts, Brock Daily and anyone who may have pushed the Area 51 movement. Charges would be reviewed as they came up.
Between payment for law enforcement, EMS services and ensuring guest safety, Lincoln County emergency manager Eric Holt said the county was left with a $250,000 bill. Part of that bill includes:
- $90,000 for meals
- $10,000 for emergency fuel for law enforcement vehicles, some of which includes helicopters
- $36,000 for porta pottys and hand-washing stations
- $40 - $50,000 for personnel and travel to cover incident command structure
Holt also said expenses also covered communication costs and the county has to pay for travel for other agencies such as Guardian Medical, Nevada Highway Patrol, Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Nevada Division of Investigation.
Money for managing the events is coming from the Land Fund Act, which has some interest Lincoln County is able to access, Holt said. The act has about $785,000 in it.
Charges and restitution could be sought as early as next week once the total costs are known after working the events.
Frehner said any lawful or unlawful activity that will be taking place during the alien-themed events was a great strain on Lincoln County resources.
"Our goal is to keep this county and the people of this county whole," he said.
As the events near, Holt said the county is mobilizing support trailers, setting up incident command posts and starting to move equipment.
Some of the major concerns Lincoln County officials have are the more unknown factors. According to Holt, no one is really sure what to expect. However, traffic and people coming unprepared are on the top of the list.
