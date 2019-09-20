LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands showed up in Lincoln County for two alien-themed music festivals this weekend.
Millions of people had said they would ‘storm’ Area 51. Far fewer actually did.
About 100 people showed up to one of the gates around 3 a.m. Friday. One person was detained and released.
“We came out here to raid Area 51 and find the truth about what they're hiding," Gary Winthorpe said. "We don’t know if it’s aliens, we don’t know if it’s time travel, we don’t know if there’s minions in there.”
Winthorpe, from Ohio, didn’t get his questions answered Friday morning. He was one of the group of 100 who showed up to the gates of Area 51.
“It was a bunch of millennials that came out," he said. "They all came out with their camera just trying to vlog the whole thing so nobody ended up storming. It was kind of lame."
“I literally went all the way to the gate to the line,” said a man wearing a green blowup suit.
They’re both going back Saturday morning.
“I say there’s a pretty big chance they stop all of us but there’s a small chance we make it out,” Winthorpe said.
On Thursday, Daniel Graves said he was driving to Rachel to “set them free, set the aliens free.”
Fox5 found him set up at Alienstock on Friday.
“Having a really good time," Graves said.
He missed the 3 a.m. gate call Friday.
“We heard about it too late,” Graves said. But he’s ready for round two.
“We’re going to see how far we can go.”
“These guys are risking their lives out here just so you can find out the truth about aliens," Winthorpe said. "So I like to think of them as all heroes out here."
When asked if he thought of himself as a hero, Winthorpe responded, “I do.”
“I’m going to hold this plunger up," Winthorpe said. "Everyone’s going to follow me, and we’re all going to go in together."
