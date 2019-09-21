Storm Area 51 in Hiko
Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5

HIKO, Nev. (FOX5) -- Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko, Nevada was cancelled after a lackluster first day, according to production managers.

George Harris with the Alien Research Center said the event was expecting anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 guests. A little more than 200 people arrived in Hiko for the event.

DJ Paul Oakenfold headlined the event on Sept. 20, but a crowd of only a few dozen people showed up.

Storm Area 51 Basecamp featured several vendors, including an Arby's food truck, art installations, a documentary showing and mock stormings at the Area 51 gate.

The event was one of two events that spawned after a joke Facebook event went viral earlier this summer.

Day three of Alienstock in Rachel is still scheduled to go on as planned. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, an estimated crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people arrived for the second day of Alienstock, with as many people staying at the Little A'Le'Inn, including RVs and campsites.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.