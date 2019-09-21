HIKO, Nev. (FOX5) -- Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko, Nevada was cancelled after a lackluster first day, according to production managers.
George Harris with the Alien Research Center said the event was expecting anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 guests. A little more than 200 people arrived in Hiko for the event.
DJ Paul Oakenfold headlined the event on Sept. 20, but a crowd of only a few dozen people showed up.
BREAKING: Storm Area 51 Base Camp in Hiko - CANCELLED. This was one of two festivals happening on the outskirts of area 51. A staff member told me they were expecting around 1000 people. This was the crowd last night for legendary DJ, @pauloakenfold. pic.twitter.com/Q5GLYa1TAY— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) September 21, 2019
Storm Area 51 Basecamp featured several vendors, including an Arby's food truck, art installations, a documentary showing and mock stormings at the Area 51 gate.
The event was one of two events that spawned after a joke Facebook event went viral earlier this summer.
Day three of Alienstock in Rachel is still scheduled to go on as planned.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, an estimated crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people arrived for the second day of Alienstock, with as many people staying at the Little A'Le'Inn, including RVs and campsites.
