LINCOLN COUNTY (FOX5) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said seven people had been arrested as of Saturday morning after an alien-packed evening in Rachel and Hiko.
According to LCSO, three people were arrested for trespassing overnight and in the early hours of Sept. 21. All three were booked and released with citations.
One person was arrested for disorderly conduct late Friday night at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was booked and released with a citation.
The sheriff's office said two people were arrested overnight and in the early morning on Sept. 20. A Canadian citizen was arrested in Hiko for indecent exposure, but was later released. A second, alcohol-related arrest was made and the suspect was transferred to the booking facility in Pioche.
In total, LCSO said seven people had been arrested during the events in Hiko and Rachel.
During the past two days, three accidents were reported involving livestock or wildlife on the highway near Ticaboo Valley. Nevada Highway Patrol said a collision occurred on State Route 375 near mile marker 30.
A passenger car reportedly collided into a cow, and the animal was later pronounced dead, according to NHP. No information on any other injuries were immediately available.
#TrafficAlert Crash on SR375 and mile marker 30. Passenger Car vs. Cow. SR375 is all open range, adhere to the posted speed limit, slower speeds are suggested during the overnight hours. Wildlife is not used to this high volume of traffic, please use caution. #keepnvbeautiful pic.twitter.com/LFzBT54TVK— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 21, 2019
Early Saturday morning, LCSO reported a single-vehicle rollover crash near Rachel. Two of the vehicle's occupants were transported with minor injuries, while one person was air-lifted with severe injuries.
On Sept. 20, Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said a rollover accident occurred on U.S. 95 left the driver injured, and that he or she was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas.
The sheriff's office said all events in Hiko had been cancelled, but that the Rachel area still had a gathering "of an unknown size."
George Harris with the Alien Research Center said the event was expecting anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 guests. A little more than 200 people arrived in Hiko for the event.
DJ Paul Oakenfold headlined the event on Sept. 20, but a crowd of only a few dozen people showed up.
Day three of Alienstock in Rachel is still scheduled to go on as planned.
