PIOCHE, Nev. (FOX5) -- The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office said it may pursue possible legal action against Facebook and the original creators of the "Storm Area 51" event after the county was left with a hefty bill.
According to Lincoln County D.A. Dylan Frehner, the office will seek any possible action against Matty Roberts, Brock Daily and anyone who may have pushed the Area 51 movement. Charges would be reviewed as they came up.
The events scheduled to happen in Rachel and Hiko, as well as payment for law enforcement, EMS services and ensuring guest safety, has left Lincoln County with a bill of more than $200,000, Frehner said.
Lincoln County emergency manager Eric Holt said some of the costs the county was dealing with was to budget 300 first responders. Part of the $250,000 bill the county faces includes:
- $90,000 for meals
- $10,000 for emergency fuel for law enforcement vehicles, some of which includes helicopters
- $36,000 for porta pottys and hand-washing stations
- $40 - $50,000 for personnel and travel to cover incident command structure
There will be three command divisions, according to Holt. One will be based in Rachel, the other in Hiko and the third in Tikaboo Valley.
Holt also said expenses also covered communication costs and the county has to pay for travel for other agencies such as Guardian Medical, Nevada Highway Patrol, Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Nevada Division of Investigation.
Money for managing the events is coming from the Land Fund Act, which has some interest Lincoln County is able to access, Holt said. The act has about $785,000 in it.
Roberts sent a cease-and-desist letter to Connie West, the owner of the Little A'Le'Inn, on Sept. 12, claiming West was no longer able to use the term Alienstock and the original event was canceled due to lack of preparations.
The letter also stated that West had failed to provide "any plan for security, medical services, and adequate insurance."
Roberts pulled the plug on the original event in Rachel last week, citing concerns over organization, safety and funding.
Charges and restitution could be sought as early as next week once the total costs are known after working the events.
Frehner said any lawful or unlawful activity that will be taking place during the alien-themed events was a great strain on Lincoln County resources.
"Our goal is to keep this county and the people of this county whole," he said.
As the events in Rachel and Hiko near, Holt said the county is mobilizing support trailers, setting up incident command posts and starting to move equipment.
Some of the major concerns Lincoln County officials have are the more unknown factors. According to Holt, no one is really sure what to expect. However, traffic and people coming unprepared are on the top of the list.
