LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The tiny town now known for alien infamy is named after a real-life person -- not an extraterrestrial being, according to Clark County historian Mark Hall-Patton.
Hall-Patton, museum administrator for the Clark County Museum system, is also called "The Beard of Knowledge" on reality show Pawn Stars. He also created and wrote the historical marker for Rachel.
"Her name is the one that is still there," Hall-Patton said. "It really does have a history. It has nothing to do with UFOs."
While miners have explored the lands surrounding the town since the 1860s, Union Carbide expressed interest in the deserted mines in the 1970s. A mining engineer named John Jones and his pregnant wife, Debbie, moved into the rural community along with others in the industry.
In 1978, when the community finally gained electricity, the town was named after their baby, Rachel, who was the first child born there.
The family moved away to Washington, where the child passed away at the age of 2 from respiratory illnesses associated with the eruption of the Mount St. Helens volcano.
"Her name lives on in the town of Rachel," Hall-Patton said.
The alien lore around Area 51 would later surface in the late 1980s, and in 1990, the Rachel Bar and Grill became the Little A'Le'Inn.
In 1993, the Ultimate UFO Conference was held in the town at the inn.
Then in 1996, the Nevada State Highway 375 turned into the Extraterrestrial Highway.
