LINCOLN COUNTY (FOX5) -- Over the next few days, hundreds, possibly thousands of people will drive into rural Lincoln County for two alien-themed music festivals.
Law enforcement and locals said they're worried visitors won't be prepared, especially when it comes to gas.
After Apex, the next gas station heading north on US 93 isn't for another 73 miles. There's a Sinclair in Alamo and about nine miles later there's a Shell Gas Station in Hiko.
The next gas station isn't for more than 154 miles in Tonopah.
"We hit the top of the hill and we literally start rolling down," said Rude Pamintuan.
Pamintuan was driving back to Las Vegas from Winnemucca. He said,"with momentum" from rolling down the hill, he and his friend made it to The Little Ale'Inn in Rachel.
They have a restaurant, bar and lodging, but no gas.
"There's people that are going to be coming from the north and there's literally no gas stations for a couple hundred miles," Pamintuan said.
Pamintuan was able to fill up a gas can with the help of a good Samaritan who drove him to the closest gas station and then back to Rachel.
Pamintuan wants to warn others to come prepared.
"Keep at least half of a tank of gas in your tank as your driving," he said.
