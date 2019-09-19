HIKO, Nev. (FOX5) -- Storm Area 51 Basecamp festivalgoers will have a chance to see world-renowned DJ Paul Oakenfold for one night on Friday.
According to a press release from Storm Area 51, Oakenfold will headline the festivities on Sept. 20 after an exclusive screening of Jeremy Corbell's Netflix documentary, "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers."
"Oakenfold joins a stellar lineup of previously announced experiences, including exclusive screenings and appearances by the cast of Corbell’s documentary, expert speakers and ufologists including Ken Layne, 'UFO Jane' Kyle, retired USAF Master Sergeant Jim Goodall, Rick Doty, 'Rogue Warrior' Dick Marcinko and more," the release said.
Storm Area 51 Basecamp will be held in Hiko from Sept. 20 to 21. Hiko is located about 116 miles north of Las Vegas.
For more information about the event, click here.
