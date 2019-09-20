AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called after several people threatened to storm the gates of Area 51 early Friday morning.
According to NCSO, deputies were called around 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 to the Alien Travel Center on State Route 373.
A crowd of about 40 people surrounded the parking lot of the travel center and threatened to storm the gates of Area 51.
The crowd was compliant with demands from deputies and eventually the crowd dispersed, Sgt. Adam Tippettes with NCSO said. Parts of the crowd gathered at the north and south gates, but were given "heated warnings" when confronted by law enforcement.
Those who approached the gates retreated. According to NCSO, several participants moved back and forth between the two gates, and crowds continued to gather.
By about 5 a.m., all participants "had retreated and dispersed," Tippettes said. "Everyone was compliant and peaceful."
All Nye County resources were accounted for and returned to their posts.
