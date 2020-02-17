HENDERSON, NEVADA (FOX5) -- An inn owner in Rachel, Nevada hopes "Storm Area 51" fans are willing to come back to the rural town once again to "see them aliens."
The Little A'Le'Inn website posted that Alienstock 2020 would take place Sept. 10-12 under their events section, though additional details weren't posted. Little A'Le'Inn owner Connie West confirmed she is working to make the festival happen this year.
When asked why she wanted to do the festival again, West said, "Why not?"
West said the festival is pending permit approval. West said if the permits are not approved, she'll work to have the festival in 2021.
Area 51 fever began last summer when the Facebook event "Storm Area 51 - They Can't Stop All of Us" went viral. The page's creator, Matthew Roberts, seized the opportunity to have a music festival during the proposed weekend.
Roberts initially paired up with West to host the festival. Eventually, Roberts cut ties with West and hosted his own festival, a night of alien-themed EDM, in downtown Las Vegas.
West filed a complaint in District Court on Sept. 17 against Roberts and other festival organizers. The complaint alleged Roberts and other organizers withheld funds from a sponsorship for Alienstock 2019 and made defamatory statements that West's event was cancelled.
Frank DiMaggio, who was named in the complaint, said West doesn't have the right to use the name Alienstock for her event. DiMaggio helped Roberts put on the event in downtown Las Vegas instead of being partnered with West in 2019. That event used the Alienstock name, but so did West.
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Eric Holt said at it's peak, there were about 3,000 people camping around the Rachel area at Alienstock, as well as hundreds of people who drove out for day trips. Holt called the weekend an overall success.
"Those agencies that came in to help last year because it was a quote-on-quote emergency won't be here for free this year," said Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee. "You know what I mean, because it's not an emergency. Now this is something that they're planning for because it isn't an emergency ... I think the county was up to a quarter of a million dollars that they were out of pocket."
Roberts said he didn't mind what West plans for Rachel this year, but the name is his. He said Alienstock has two big announcements planned.
