HIKO, Nev. (FOX5/AP) -- Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said only two arrests were made during the alien-themed events in Rachel and Hiko.
According to Lee, the arrests were made overnight and in the early morning on Sept. 20. A Canadian citizen was arrested in Hiko for indecent exposure, but was later released. A second, alcohol-related arrest was made and the suspect was transferred to the booking facility in Pioche.
Lee said Nevada Highway Patrol also made a couple of arrests. He added that the sheriff's office was expecting alcohol to be more of a concern, as well as trespassing, as events carry into the weekend.
While hosting a press conference Friday morning, Lee said the festivities had been fairly quiet overall. The number of guests who arrived in Rachel and Hiko have been manageable enough numbers for Lincoln County resources.
"I think the crowd has been good, officers have been mingling with the crowds and the crowds have been positive," he said. "So far, it's been really well."
Lee added law enforcement is expecting more visitors to arrive. As of Friday morning, there were about a couple thousand people in Rachel and a little more than 100 people in Hiko.
Several thousand guests, ranging between 5 and 6,000, were expected to arrive in Lincoln County by Sept. 21. Lee said these numbers were manageable, and that the sheriff's office was still holding onto some resources until then.
Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 20, a crowd of about 40 people surrounded the parking lot of the Alien Travel Center in Amargosa Valley. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said the crowd threatened to storm the gates of Area 51 near Rachel.
The crowd was compliant with demands from deputies and eventually the crowd dispersed, Sgt. Adam Tippettes with NCSO said. Parts of the crowd gathered at the north and south gates, but were given "heated warnings" when confronted by law enforcement.
About 100 people were at the gates in Rachel and 40 were at the gates in Tikaboo Valley, according to Lee. He said the situation was calm and mellow.
By about 5 a.m., all participants "had retreated and dispersed," Tippettes said. "Everyone was compliant and peaceful."
Lee said law enforcement will still maintain a presence at the Area 51 gates to dissuade trespassers.
"Come, look, see what you can see, but just don't cross," he said.
When asked if Lincoln County would host events of this nature again, Lee replied the events would need to fund themselves, as the planning and coordinating was a major drain on state and county resources.
Dylan Frehner, the District Attorney for Lincoln County, said the office would seek possible legal action against Matty Roberts, the original "Storm Area 51" creator, Facebook and anyone who may have pushed the Area 51 movement.
Charges would be reviewed as they came up.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.